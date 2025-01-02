Morigaon farmers export 12 tonnes of watermelons to Bihar, boost musk melon cultivation

Morigaon, Jan 2: In a significant development, farmers from Morigaon district in Assam have successfully exported 12 tons of watermelons to Bihar. This achievement is a result of the efforts made by the district's agriculture department to promote watermelon cultivation in the region.

Progressive farmer Hemanta Deka from Bardia village under Mayong agriculture circle cultivated watermelons on his three-bigha land using improved (Indus) variety seeds provided by the department. Deka was able to sell his produce at Rs 10 per kilogram in the Bihar market.

Similarly, another progressive farmer, Lohit Deka, from the same village, achieved success with musk melon cultivation. Deka cultivated musk melons on his three-bigha land using improved (Mridula) variety seeds provided by the department. He was able to sell his produce at Rs 50 per kilogram in the local market. The district agriculture department provided Deka with necessary inputs, including seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides. Deka's musk melon cultivation has not only brought him financial gains but has also encouraged other farmers in the region to take up musk melon cultivation.

Deka expects to earn around Rs 3 lakh from the sale of musk melons this year. His success story is an inspiration to other farmers in the region, and the district agriculture department is providing all necessary support to promote musk melon cultivation in the region.

The agriculture department's efforts to promote watermelon and musk melon cultivation in Morigaon district have not only brought financial gains to farmers but have also helped to promote the region's agricultural products in nation- al markets.

By Dalim Phukan