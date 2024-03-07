Morigaon court sentences man to life imprisonment in child marriage case

Guwahati, Mar 7: In a significant development, a district court in Assam’s Morigaon sentenced a man to life imprisonment while another person received a 20-year jail term in a child marriage case.

According to reports, accused Amir Ali has been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 120(B)/376DA IPC R/W-Sec 6 of the POCSO Act and R/W Sec 9/10/11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, while accused Ferdus Alom has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

It may be mentioned that during the trial monitoring, an individual named Merajul Islam had threatened the victim and other witnesses to depose evidence in favour of the accused and had also offered bribes.