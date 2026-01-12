Morigaon Congress clash: District leader injured, FIR names Lahorighat MLA

Morigaon, Jan 12: A late-night clash among Congress workers in Morigaon ast a shadow over a party joining programme scheduled for Monday, to be attended by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, with the district unit’s administrative general secretary filing an FIR after allegedly being assaulted.

The incident occurred late Sunday night at the Morigaon School playground, where preparations were underway for the Congress event.

Ejaz Hussain, the Morigaon district Congress administrative general secretary, sustained serious injuries in the clash and is currently undergoing treatment at Morigaon Civil Hospital.

In his complaint lodged at Morigaon Sadar Police Station, Hussain named Lahorighat MLA Dr Mohammad Asif Najar, alleging that the assault was carried out on the MLA’s direct instruction and in his presence.

According to the FIR, tensions flared over the erection of banners and posters of Dr Faridul Hussain, a Congress ticket aspirant from the Lahorighat Assembly constituency.

The complaint states that the banners allegedly angered the sitting MLA, who is accused of instructing party workers to remove them.

Hussain alleged that when he intervened to stop the posters from being torn down, he was attacked by a group of Congress workers, led by a youth identified as Akshay Bordoloi.

He claimed he was beaten with bamboo sticks, suffered a fractured leg and sustained injuries that required stitches.

“Last night, I was supervising preparations for today’s programme. There are multiple aspirants from each constituency, and everyone had put up banners. The Lahorighat MLA came and asked youths to tear down Dr Faridul Hussain’s posters. When I reminded him of his senior position and objected, he allegedly instructed his supporters to attack me,” Hussain said.

He added that he has filed an FIR and plans to formally bring the matter to the notice of APCC president Gogoi.

The violence followed an earlier incident at the same venue, where banners and posters of Dr Hussain were allegedly torn down under the cover of darkness, triggering resentment among his supporters.

Supporters of the ticket aspirant alleged that the act was driven by unease over his growing popularity ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

They claimed that nearly 80% of voters in the Lahorighat constituency favour the Congress fielding Dr Hussain.

“What message does tearing posters send? Dr Hussain has earned the trust of people across backgrounds in Lahorighat. He cannot be stopped this way. Posters bearing images of Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi were also torn. This only shows insecurity,” a Congress worker said.

Another party worker strongly condemned the incident, warning that such internal conflicts risk damaging the Congress’ image at a critical time. He urged the district leadership to take strict action against those responsible.

Police sources said the matter is under investigation. No official response had been issued by the party leadership or the MLA named in the FIR at the time of filing this report.