More villages to be brought under BTR: Pramod Boro

Tezpur, Jan 16: The 52nd annual conference of the Sonitpur district ABSU concluded at Batachipur No. 1 Sijouguri LP School under the Dhekiajuli co-district recently.

BTC chief Pramod Boro was present as chief guest in the open session. Speaking on the occasion, he spoke about the developmental issues in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

He also said that as stipulated in the BTR peace accord, the BTR government is laying more emphasis on implementation of the remaining clauses.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, he stated that development is a continuous process, and as per the peace accord, the remaining villages would soon be included in BTR, and the villages that cannot be covered due to non-contiguity will be brought under the Boro-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council. He also announced financial assistance for a few developmental works in the Sijouguri area and assured to develop communication facilities, including the construction of a few major bridges in the area.

Presided over by ABSU Sonitpur district ABSU president Jeet Swargiary, the session was attended by a host of dignitaries, including ABSU president Dipen Boro and local MLA cum minister

Ashok Singhal. It is to be mentioned here that the three-day-long event, which began on January 9, featured a number of events, including the delegate's session, sports (volleyball and kabaddi), literary and cultural competitions, and special orientation programmes on different competitive examinations including civil service examination, debate competition etc.

An orientation programme on civil services examination conducted by a former vice president of Sonitpur ABSU, Shambhu Boro, was formally

inaugurated by CDC, Dheki- ajuli, Dyotiva Borah while assistant account officer in Tezpur PWD electrical division, Victoria Priyom Basumatary and two faculties from SPM, IAS Academy, Guwahati, Gitartha Pratim Bhyuan and Sansita Baruah, spoke on how to prepare for various competitive examinations including the civil services and crack the same. In the delegate session, a new committee was formed with Enosh Mochahary as president and Sanjwhwlao Boro as the secretary respectively.





By-

Correspondent



