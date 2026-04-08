More than a vote: Inside the making of Assam’s polling day

Guwahati, Apr 8: Before a single vote is cast on April 9, Assam is already deep into its most crucial democratic exercise. Across towns, villages and remote corners, a quiet yet intense operation has been unfolding, largely unseen by voters.

By the time a voter presses a button on the EVM, an intricate web of planning, coordination and pressure has already done the heavy lifting.

At the centre of this effort is a system designed to leave little room for error. Officials have been mapping routes, inspecting polling stations and finalising logistics for weeks, while personnel traverse long distances, balancing routine duties with election responsibilities.

Behind these arrangements are over 1.5 lakh polling personnel (1,51,132 individuals) tasked with ensuring that the process runs seamlessly.

They are supported by 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines, with reserves kept ready for emergencies. But beyond the numbers lies a story of effort that often goes unnoticed.





Digital push in polls

This year, technology has taken a front seat, with webcasting enabled at all 31,490 polling stations, covering 31,486 main and four auxiliary booths, allowing real-time monitoring from multiple levels of the election machinery.

Security arrangements have been equally robust, with Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF personnel, deployed across polling stations, and micro observers keeping watch in sensitive locations.









Polling officers queueing up to assess their designated poll stations in Chirang district

This year Assam polls are not just a domestic exercise but are also attracting global observers. As part of the International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP), a delegation comprising 12 representatives from Election Management Bodies of seven countries, along with three officials from the Election Commission of India, arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

The team is expected to observe polling arrangements and gain insights into Assam’s electoral processes, reflecting growing global collaboration and interest in India’s democratic practices.

Step out, cast vote

Even as the system scales up, the message from the top remains grounded in citizen participation.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel emphasised that voting is both a right and a responsibility, urging people to step out and be part of the process.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, he called on voters to not only cast their ballots but also inspire others, stressing that cooperation with polling officials and adherence to guidelines would ensure a smooth and peaceful election.

"Each vote carries 'a strength that builds the nation and keeps the democratic spirit alive," he said.









Polling personnel make last-minute preparations as Assam readies for voting day

Unsung poll officials’ struggle

For many officials, election duty begins weeks in advance. As a section officer, Bedanta Das has been part of groundwork that includes mapping routes, checking road connectivity, and ensuring assured minimum facilities at polling stations.

“We have to prepare a roadmap well before elections and physically verify conditions on the ground,” he said, explaining how the responsibility extends across multiple polling stations within his jurisdiction.

Balancing these duties with regular office work is not easy. Das pointed out that field visits often disrupt routine responsibilities, which then have to be managed later. There are also logistical challenges especially in the run-up to polling day.









“We are not provided transport initially and we have to arrange our own commute, there is no reimbursement for that,” he noted, highlighting a lesser-discussed aspect of election duty.

For others, the challenge lies in coordination at scale. Pranjal Kalita, who worked in the personnel management cell, described how the process starts months earlier with data collection and duty allocation. But execution on the ground can be uneven.

“There are times when officials are called to the administration office, but arrangements are delayed. People end up waiting for hours, from morning till evening, just to receive their assignments,” he said, pointing to the pressure points within the system.

Polling made voter-friendly

For voters, these behind-the-scenes efforts translate into a more accessible and organised experience. Polling stations have been equipped with assured minimum facilities, including drinking water, waiting areas, toilets, and wheelchairs for persons with disabilities.









From setup to supervision, teams work tirelessly behind the scenes of Assam's elections

Seating arrangements near queues and provisions for safekeeping mobile phones have also been put in place to streamline the process.

As Assam prepares to vote, Goel’s appeal ties together both the system and the citizen. He has urged people to approach polling day with a sense of purpose, reminding them that participating in elections is not just about choice, but about responsibility.





In his words, every voter is a partner in nation-building, and each vote contributes to the larger democratic mandate.

Tomorrow, when voters step into polling booths, they will see the visible face of democracy. What they may not see is the scale of effort, the long hours, and the quiet coordination that have made that moment possible.