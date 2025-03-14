More issues need to be addressed & govt is working tirelessly: ABSU President

Kokrajhar, March 14: On the second day of the 57th conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), the president of the student body, Dipen Boro, said there are a number of issues and matters that need to be addressed, and the government is working to implement the same.

Boro made this statement on Friday while addressing the press during the conference held at Dotma in Kokrajhar.

“There are still a number of issues and unresolved matters. The government has been working tirelessly to implement the provisions of the BTR Accord of 2020,” Boro told the press on Friday.

Boro highlighted some of the changes brought about by the 2020 tripartite peace accord, which include the creation of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), inclusion of 60 more villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and provincialisation of colleges in the region.

However, he highlighted that there is more that needs to be done.

“Provincialisation of educational institutions must be done on a wider scale. More financial powers must be devolved to the Bodoland Territorial Council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution of India,” Boro told the press.

Boro further added, “The NDFB members must be released from prison, and the family of the martyrs who were killed during the Bodoland agitation must be given adequate compensation.”

The 57th annual conference of the ABSU began on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the conference on Sunday.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and AASU's chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya attended the conference on Friday.

Pegu was the chief guest of the youth conclave that discussed on empowering the youth for a vibrant BTR and Viksit Bharat.

Bhattacharjya was one of the appointed speakers for a seminar held on challenges and trends in NEP 2020 for enhancing quality education through mother tongue medium.

Notably, the BTR Accord of 2020 completed five years on January 27 this year.

Earlier, in January, Bodoland Territorial Council’s (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, commemorating the event, highlighted that peace has been the cornerstone of the region’s development following the signing of the accord.

He had highlighted significant improvements in the region’s education system and economy, which he said have flourished due to the prevailing peace.

The BTR Accord of 2020 is a tripartite memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and representatives of various Bodo groups on January 27, 2020.