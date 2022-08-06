Moran Wushu player arrested for supporting ULFA(I) released on bail

Sivasagar, Aug 6: Promising Wushu player from Moran Pranita Chutia was released on bail from Sivasagar Jail on Friday following an order of the District and Session Judge of the Charaideo district Abu Saleh Portuza Laskar. She was arrested by Sonari Police on June 17 following her post on social media supporting banned ULFA(I) under Section120(B),121/121(A) IPC in case no 30/22. She was put in Sivasagar jail the next day.

Pranita's parents Padma Chutia and Purnima Chutia of Moran Raidongia appealed to the Chief Minister through social media to release their daughter as she had confessed to having committed a mistake by inadvertently posting a comment in social media. There was immense pressure from the social media posts also supporting her release recently.

After coming out of Jail Pranita told reporters that she would not repeat such a mistake and would like to devote herself entirely to sports. It is not yet clear whether she will be able to participate in the State Wushu championship beginning on August 7 in Guwahati.