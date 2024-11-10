Moran, Motok student unions call for 12-hr Tinsukia, Dibrugarh bandh tomorrow over ST status

Margherita, Nov. 10: The Moran and Motok Students Unions have called for a 12-hour bandh in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia on Monday.

Urging cooperation from the public, the bandh has been called by the student bodies in protest over the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities, including the Adivasi/Tea tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutiya, and Koch-Rajbongshis.

“Tomorrow, the Moran and the Motok Students Unions have declared a 12-hour bandh in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. We request cooperation from the people, and urge the six tribal communities to cooperate with us so we can take this movement ahead and ensure that we get what we are entitled to," Akash Moran, President of the Moran Students’ Union (Digboi branch), told The Assam Tribune.

On Sunday, the Moran Students’ Union in Digboi burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condemning the government’s alleged indifference towards the ST status demand for the communities.







AT Photo: Moran Students' Union in Digboi take out a protests, demanding ST status

“The BJP government came to power by promising to protect our land and people. If they continue to make superficial statements that ignore our community’s rights, we will respond strongly in 2026," warned Akash.

Cautioning of further action, Moran said, “Our community is prepared for larger protests if the Union government continues to ignore our demands.” He also stressed on the importance of unconditional land pattas for the Moran community under Assam’s Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative.

The protest followed a rally organised jointly by the Moran Students’ Union and the All Assam Motok Youth Students’ Federation in Tinsukia on Saturday, where demonstrators also raised their voices for ST status recognition.

Addressing Saturday’s Tinsukia protest, where clashes reportedly erupted between protesters and the police, Akash condemned the alleged physical assault on one of their leaders. “We urge the state government to take swift action against the officer involved in this brutality,” he said.

The protests stemmed from a recent remark from Union Minister Oram where he noted that the Centre has not taken any formal steps to grant ST status to the six communities in Assam.