Moral policing gone wrong: Man arrested for thrashing children on suspicion of stealing phone

Sonitpur, Dec 16: In a terrifying incident, a businessman from Assam’s Dhekiajuli brutally beat up two minor children on Saturday on suspicion of stealing mobile phone.

The incident took place near a hotel in Dhekiajuli town, where the person, identified as Dadul Sharma, mercilessly thrashed the children in the presence of police.

Later, the police arrested the man for taking the law into his own hands.

The whole incident sent shockwaves across the vicinity.