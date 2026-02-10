Monkobita 2026 at Santiniketan to honour Bhupen Hazarika, Nabakanta Barua

Guwahati, Feb 10: The sixth edition of Monkobita – Monkobita 2026 – is set to take place at the Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, on February 13. Monkobita, held in February annually since 2021, is an initiative of the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation.

Monkobita is an endeavour to pay tribute to the heritage left by the legendary poets of Assam, stated a press release received here.

This edition of Monkobita will honour two iconic personalities whose creations still impact and mould Assamese literature and music – Nabakanta Barua and Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Besides celebrating their remarkable artistic legacies, Monkobita 2026 holds special significance as it commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of both cultural figures, celebrating the enduring impact of their contributions to literature, music, and the collective imagination.

This year’s Monkobita is being organised in partnership with the Department of Assamese, Bhasha Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University, and the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust.

Nabakanta Barua, the famous poet, novelist, and author of children’s literature, endearingly known as ‘Ekhud Kokaideu’ (the little elder brother) – remains a prominent figure in modern Assamese literature.

Barua’s creations include poetry, novels, essays, children’s literature, and translations. He was one of the most respected Tagore scholars in Assam. In 1943, Barua began a fulfilling academic journey at the Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, where he pursued his studies before obtaining a BA degree with honours in English in 1947.

His tenure at the Visva-Bharati broadened his intellectual horizons and immersed him in the fusion of cultural spirit and literary traditions – advocated by Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore – that deeply influenced his perspective as a poet and humanist.

At the Visva-Bharati, he encountered different literary philosophies and engaged in an environment that valued cultural fusion and artistic inquiry a fundamental influence that subtly shaped his literary viewpoint.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika, affectionately called Sudhakantha (the nectar-voiced) and celebrated as the Bard of the Brahmaputra, was a multifaceted genius – singer, composer, filmmaker, lyricist, poet, and visionary whose work transcended regional boundaries and tackled universal issues of humanity, unity, and social justice.

Although rooted in Assam, Dr Hazarika’s artistic journey forged significant and lasting connections with West Bengal and its cultural landscape. Starting in the 1950s, Kolkata became a significant artistic centre for him. He lived and worked there for many years, building relationships with Bengali artistes and enriching the region’s lively music scene.

The Bengal connection extended beyond mere geography; it symbolised a blending of cultural perspectives that enriched his artistic expression and enabled his message of universal unity to extend well beyond Assam.

This year’s Monkobita will include two components – an academic segment and a cultural segment.

The academic session will take place at the Bhasha Bhavana, Visva-Bharati, featuring Prof Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami, Sankardeva chair of the Visva-Bharati; Prof Mrinal Kanti Mandal and Prof Srila Basu from the Department of Bengali, Visva-Bharati; Prof Bibhas Choudhury from the Department of English, Gauhati University; and Prof Areendam Borkataki from the Department of English, Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College.

The cultural event at the Lipika Auditorium of the Visva-Bharati will feature a range of programmes, including poetry recitation, songs, and dances.

The attendees will include Manisha Hazarika, Dr Santwana Bordoloi, Tapan Das, Kalyan Barua, Shubhaprasad Nandi Majumdar, Joi Barua, Rupam Bhuyan, Arupjyoti Barua, Anita Sarma, Upasana Mahanta Gogoi, Manisha Majumdar, and others. The Ganakantha branch of the Indian People’s Theatre Association, Siuri, West Bengal, along with Pooja Singh, Priyanka Devi Mandal, and Krishna Tamuli from the Viswa-Bharati University, will participate in the event as well.

Three celebrated poets from West Bengal – Angshuman Kar, Mitul Dutta, and Kuntal Chattopadhyay – will also grace the event.

Monkobita is being curated by Bipuljyoti Saikia and Nayan Prasad in association with the trustees of the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation, who include Adil Hussain, Utpal Borpujari, Kaushik Nath, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Krishna Barooah, Nandil Biswa Sarma, and Anna Kaushik.

It may be noted that Monkobita is a part of the Mongeet Art Residency programme of the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation, which organises Mongeet, Montulika, Mommittika (residential workshops for budding musicians, painters, sculptors), Aharar Akholi (workshop focusing on traditional cuisine), and Xotphool (summer music workshop for school children) every year, the press release added.