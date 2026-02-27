Monkey, squirrel menace hits Kamrupa coconut varieties; farmers report decline

AMINGAON, Feb 27: The nationally-acclaimed Kamrupa coconut variety of Assam is facing a serious productivity crisis as monkeys and squirrels increasingly damage plantations across Kamrup district. Farmers say the twin menace has led to a sharp decline in output, jeopardising livelihoods linked to one of the State’s major horticultural crops.

Cultivators allege that the steady rise in monkey and squirrel populations over the past few years has severely affected coconut production. Many have reported near-total losses, forcing some to abandon or diversify from coconut farming.

Prafulla Kalita of Hazo, officially recognised as the “Friend of the Coconut Tree” and accredited as a master trainer by the Coconut Development Board, said the surge in monkey population has devastated his coconut nursery, compelling him to shut it down. “I used to earn substantial profits from coconut cultivation every year, but now I am going through very difficult times,” Kalita said.

Besides supplying coconuts to local markets, temples and IIT Guwahati, Kalita earlier collected produce from various parts of the State and supplied it to Bihar. “The twin problems have dealt a body blow to my trade. I have now shifted to floriculture,” he said, adding that the crisis began around 2019.

Amal Bharali, another farmer, said squirrel attacks have intensified since 2021. The arboreal rodents chew through tender nuts, leaving behind bunches riddled with holes. “From 25 coconut trees, I used to earn over Rs 2 lakh annually by selling each nut at Rs 100. But for the past four years, I have earned nothing, as squirrels destroy the nuts before harvest,” he said. Repeated losses, he added, have discouraged many farmers from continuing coconut cultivation.

Bharali attributed the population surge of squirrels to the decline of natural predators such as hawks and eagles, which were once commonly sighted in the area.

Renowned environmentalist Laxman Teron observed that monkeys and squirrels are increasingly straying from their natural forest habitats into the plains. According to him, abundant food availability in the plains has encouraged these frugivores to settle permanently. “They now prefer food found in the plains despite sufficient availability in forests. Since food is plentiful here, they no longer feel the need to return,” he said, adding that he and his students are studying the phenomenon.

Acknowledging the growing menace, Dr Sonmoina Bhuyan, Senior Scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kamrup, said the absence of effective control mechanisms has aggravated the crisis. He emphasised the need for proper plantation management. “A coconut plant requires about 20 litres of water per day. Since its roots do not grow very deep, regular irrigation during the dry season is crucial,” he said.

Dr Bhuyan advised farmers to replace trees older than 50 years, avoid dumping fresh cow dung near the base— as it breeds harmful insects like the rhinoceros beetle— and ensure adequate spacing of more than seven metres between trees to prevent squirrels from easily jumping across. He maintained that the Kamrupa variety is well suited to Assam’s agro-climatic conditions and that scientific management could help farmers tide over the crisis.

An official from the Coconut Development Board’s Regional Office in Guwahati said the Orange-bellied Himalayan Squirrel is a protected species classified as “Least Concern” under global conservation assessments. Crop damage, the official noted, appears localised, and only preventive, non-lethal measures such as timely harvesting, tree banding, protective netting and plantation sanitation are recommended.

According to 2021–22 data, Assam has 20,723 hectares under coconut cultivation, producing 1,67,409 metric tonnes annually. Kamrup accounts for 1,421 hectares and 15,821 metric tonnes of the State’s output.