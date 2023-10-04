Monkey rampage in Bajali; Residents terrified as injuries mount

Guwahati, Oct 4: Residents of Bajali, a region in lower Assam, are living in fear as a spate of monkey attacks has left several people injured and hospitalized.

The incidents have primarily occurred in the areas of Muguriya, Nityananda, Raipur, and Pathsala, where monkeys have ventured into homes in search of food, targeting men, women, and even children.

Many victims of the attacks have been admitted to both government and private hospitals for medical treatment.

The increasing monkey population has also had detrimental effects on the livelihoods of farmers in the area. In response to the menace posed by these primates, many farmers have ceased cultivation in their fields.

This shift has had a significant impact on the production of coconut and betel nut, which were once a source of pride and status for the local community.

The monkey troop, consisting of an estimated 100 to 200 monkeys, has been wreaking havoc in the region.

Additionally, their repeated jumping and movement have led to structural damage to residential roofs, compounding the woes of the local residents.