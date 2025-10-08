Momentum builds for Zubeen Garg Madame Tussauds statue; proposal sent to London

Guwahati, Oct 8: The demand for immortalising legendary Assamese singer, musician, and social activist Zubeen Garg with a wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum in London is gaining momentum.

Taking a significant step forward, Ratan Sharma, president of the Rajasthan Foundation (Assam Chapter), has formally written to the museum’s London office proposing the installation of Garg’s statue.

In his proposal, Sharma highlighted Zubeen Garg’s remarkable contributions to music, social causes, and the promotion of Assamese and Northeast Indian culture on the global stage. Describing Zubeen as “the cultural soul of Assam,” Sharma emphasised that the singer’s musical journey has not only enriched regional language and art but also inspired youth awareness and addressed social issues. This was stated in a press release.

The initiative aims to showcase the cultural diversity and identity of Assam and the Northeast to a worldwide audience. Supporters believe that such recognition would be a milestone, celebrating both Zubeen’s enduring legacy and the region’s rich heritage.

The Rajasthan Foundation (Assam Chapter) has also announced plans to launch an online petition and social media campaign to mobilize widespread public support.

Earlier, on September 24, seasoned music composer Manas Robin proposed that a statue of the late artiste be erected at Madame Tussauds, recognising his monumental contribution to music.

“When he was alive, we couldn’t even confer him with the Padma Shri award. As we witnessed the massive turnout at his last rites, I believe a statue should be placed at Madame Tussauds. I am hopeful that knowledgeable people will look into this matter,” Robin said.