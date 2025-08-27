Momentum builds as officials rally behind new AVFCCL fertilizer project in Namrup

Namrup, Aug 27: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) hosted a high-level delegation at its Namrup campus on Monday, marking a pivotal step forward in the development of the new brownfield fertilizer project under Assam Valley Fertilizer Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL).

The delegation included senior officials from AVFC-CL, the State government, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL), and Dibrugarh district administration. The visit underscored the accelerating momentum behind the establishment of the much-anticipated AVFCCL plant, officials from the department informed.

The team was led by Dr JB Ekka, Chairman of AVFC-CL, and included Taranga Gogoi, MLA of Naharkatia; Bikram Kairi, District Commissioner; SP Mohanty, Managing Director, AVFCCL; Biraj Baruah, Co-District Commissioner, Naharkatia, along with senior officials from HURL, PDIL, and the district administration.

At a detailed review session held in the BVFCL Conference Hall, Praveen Kumar, unit head of PDIL, presented project implementation, outlining the key activities, projected timelines, and execution strategies. The interactive session allowed dignitaries to raise queries, which were addressed by the technical experts.

BVFCL CMD Mohan Raj Shetty, along with its Director (Finance) Subhash Chandra Das and other senior officials, welcomed the delegation. In his remarks, CMD Shetty reaffirmed BVFCL's full support for the AVFCCL initiative, emphasizing its potential to redefine the region's industrial landscape.

The AVFCCL plant is being developed as a joint venture between the Government of Assam, National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), Oil India Ltd (OIL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), and BVFCL. With a 40 per cent equity share, the Government of Assam stands as the largest stakeholder in this strategic collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Taranga Gogoi reiterated the State government's unwavering commitment to the project's success. Dr JB Ekka assured all stakeholders of timely execution, while MD SP Mohanty highlight-ed the transformative potential of the upcoming 12.7 lakh metric tonne per annum fertilizer plant. He emphasized that the project would not only boost industrial productivity but also generate significant employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, revitalizing the socio-eco-nomic fabric of Namrup and the surrounding regions.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of AVFCCL's new logo by Taranga Gogoi. Designed by Aslam Khan, a BVFCL employee, the logo reflects Assamese cultural heritage, featuring symbolic motifs such as tea leaves, paddy grains, and traditional Japi - emblematic of Assam's agrarian and cultural identity