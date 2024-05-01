Modi government masking scams through schemes: Priyanka Gandhi

Dhubri, May 1: Addressing a rally in Balajan, Dhubri district, on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched scathing criticisms against the Modi government, accusing it of orchestrating schemes to conceal their corruption scandals.

In her impassioned speech promoting the Congress candidate for 2-Dhubri HPC, Rakibul Hussain, Gandhi asserted, "Modi makes schemes just to cover the scams and save his friends." She criticised the government's handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, alleging that the issuance of electoral bonds to the BJP by the vaccine-making company served to veil purported vaccine-related irregularities, stating that "It is in the news that COVID vaccination can make you really sick, but the company and the BJP knew about it only because of it that electoral bonds have been issued in the name of the BJP.".



Highlighting the secrecy surrounding the beneficiaries of electoral bonds, Gandhi contended that such opacity was to facilitate corruption. She contrasted the financial trajectory of the BJP with that of the Congress: "Congress was in power for 70 years, yet we could not earn any money, while in just 10 years, the BJP has become the richest party not only in the country but in the entire world." "Just imagine how much corruption they have committed.".



The Congress stalwart also accused BJP leaders, stating that "BJP is a washing machine, where all the corrupt persons go and they become pious figures, for instance, the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, who had many corruption charges against him," Gandhi added.



Gandhi further escalated her allegations by suggesting that the Modi government's indifference facilitated the departure of JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna from India. In a foreboding warning, she claimed that a BJP victory could imperil the sanctity of India's constitution.

Asserting the Congress party's legacy of progressive reforms, "Congress brought the Green Revolution and White Revolution to India, while the BJP brought Communal Revolution to India," Badruddin Ajmal, Narendra Modi, and Himanta Biswa Sharma play with the emotions of Indian people as they have no developmental agendas.

The accusations levelled by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underscored the escalating political tensions in the run-up to the elections, promising a fiercely contested battle for power.



In the rally attended by numerous senior leaders of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi took the stage to articulate the party's commitments to the nation should they come to power. Addressing the crowd, Gandhi emphasised the party's dedication to fostering a more inclusive and prosperous India.



Gandhi highlighted the party's focus on creating job opportunities, supporting small businesses, and ensuring farmers' welfare.



"Every promise we make is a promise we are determined to keep; that's why we are calling it a guarantee," Gandhi declared, assuring the public of the party's resolve to bring about tangible change. The rally was marked by the presence of the party's veteran leaders, like AICC General Secretary and in charge of Assam, Jitendera Singh, Congress’s Jorhat Lok Sabha candidate Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah, and a host of other dignitaries.

