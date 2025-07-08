Model school in Biswanath's tea garden area may be upgraded to college: Ranoj Pegu

Biswanath, July 8: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, on Tuesday, visited Majuligarh in Biswanath district to review educational infrastructure projects, including a newly constructed model residential school.

During the visit, he discussed the possibility of converting the school into a model college catering to the tea garden community.

“There are already a number of schools here, as well as a college. We are thinking if we can convert this newly constructed model school property into a model college for tea gardens; however, we have not arrived at any conclusion,” Pegu said after inspecting the campus.

He added that after consulting local residents and the area MLA, he would submit a report with recommendations to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I have come here to assess whether the area needs a school, a college, or a polytechnic. Inputs from the locals and the MLA will help shape the final proposal," he said.













Ranoj Pegu interacting with the locals in Majuligarh in Biswanath (AT Photo)

Though a decision on the institution’s status is pending, the Minister assured that efforts will be made to open admissions by 2026.

“We will ensure that students can enroll themselves for admissions here by 2026, regardless of whether it remains a school or becomes a college,” he stated.

Pegu also noted that the building, though completed in 2021, is yet to be officially handed over by the Public Works Department (PWD) to the Education Department.

A contractor present at the site confirmed that the project, worth Rs 29 crore, was launched in 2019 and completed two years later, but formal handover remains pending.

Notably, there are six model schools built in the tea garden area under a special initiative of the state government.