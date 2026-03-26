Model code of conduct: The rulebook that keeps elections fair

Elections in India are massive, energetic, and often intense. With multiple parties, large crowds, and high stakes, maintaining order and fairness becomes essential. This is where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) steps in. It is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India to ensure that elections are conducted smoothly, ethically, and without misuse of power.

The MCC comes into effect as soon as election dates are announced. While not a law in itself, the MCC carries strong moral authority and plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency, discipline, and equal opportunity for all parties.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The MCC is a comprehensive guideline that governs:

• Campaign speeches and behaviour

• Public meetings and processions

• Polling day conduct

• Election manifestos

• Use of government machinery

Its primary goal is to maintain a level playing field and prevent misuse of power during elections.

General Conduct

At the core of the MCC lies the principle of respectful and responsible politics. Key rules include:

• No appeal to caste, religion, or community feelings for votes

• No use of places of worship for election propaganda

• No activities that create hatred or tension among communities

• Criticism of opponents must be limited to policies, performance, and public work

• No personal attacks or unverified allegations

The Code also strictly prohibits corrupt practices such as:

• Bribing or intimidating voters

• Impersonation during voting

• Campaigning within 100 metres of polling stations

• Holding public meetings during the 48-hour silence period before polling

• Transporting voters to and from polling booths

Additionally, citizens’ privacy must be respected:

• No protests or demonstrations outside individuals’ homes

• No use of private property for banners or posters without permission

Political parties are also responsible for ensuring their supporters:

• Do not disrupt rival meetings or processions

• Do not remove posters or create disturbances at public events

Meetings

To maintain order during election campaigns:

• Parties must inform local police in advance about the time and venue of meetings

• Necessary permissions for loudspeakers and other arrangements must be obtained

• Any prohibitory orders in the area must be strictly followed

• Organisers should rely on police to handle disruptions instead of taking matters into their own hands

Processions

Processions are a common feature of elections, but they must follow strict guidelines:

• Route, timing, and starting/ending points must be pre-decided

• Authorities must be informed in advance

• Traffic rules and restrictions must be followed

• Long processions should be managed in segments to avoid congestion

• Coordination is required if multiple parties plan processions on the same route

• Processions should not clash or obstruct each other

• Participants must not carry items that can be misused

• Burning effigies or provocative demonstrations is not allowed

Polling Day

On polling day, strict discipline is required:

• Parties must cooperate fully with election officials

• Voters must be allowed to cast their votes freely without disturbance

• No distribution of liquor during polling day or 48 hours before

• No unnecessary crowding near polling booths

Campaign camps:

• Must remain simple

• Cannot display posters, flags, or propaganda material

• Should not serve food or gather crowds

• Identity slips issued to voters must be plain, without party symbols or candidate names.





Polling booths and observers

Only authorised individuals with valid passes can enter polling booths. The Election Commission appoints observers to monitor the process Candidates can report complaints directly to these observers

Party in power: Strict limitations

The MCC places special responsibility on the ruling party to prevent misuse of authority:

• No use of government vehicles, machinery, or personnel for campaigning

• Ministers cannot combine official visits with electioneering

• Public spaces and government facilities must be equally accessible to all parties

• Government accommodation cannot be used as campaign offices

Once elections are announced:

• No new schemes, financial grants, or promises can be made

• No foundation stones for projects can be laid

• No ad-hoc government appointments should be made

• No government-funded advertisements promoting achievements

Ministers are also not allowed to enter polling stations unless they are voters, candidates, or authorised agents.

Election Manifestos

Following a Supreme Court directive, the MCC includes guidelines for election manifestos:

• Manifestos must align with constitutional values

• Promises should not unduly influence voters or distort fair competition

• Welfare promises are allowed but must be realistic

Parties are expected to:

• Explain the rationale behind promises

• Indicate how they will fund them

• Build trust through achievable commitments

Manifestos cannot be released during the 48-hour silence period before polling (including all phases in multi-phase elections).

The MCC also ensures:

• No new public projects or recruitment processes during elections

• Campaign rallies and roadshows must not disrupt traffic or public life

• Opponents’ campaigns should not be obstructed

Conclusion

The Model Code of Conduct acts like a referee in India’s electoral process. It does not stop political competition but ensures that it remains fair, respectful, and transparent. By setting clear boundaries and promoting accountability, the MCC helps protect the spirit of democracy.