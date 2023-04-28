Mock drill on flood response held in Assam’s Cachar

Silchar, Apr 28: In a bid to assess the measures to prevent flood in Cachar district, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and National Disaster Management Authority,(NDMA) organised a state-level mock drill exercise on combatting flood situation on Thursday.

The exercise started at 9 in the morning spread across selected sites including Silchar Town, Berenga Part – III, Rongpur Part – II, Rongpur Part – IV and Dudhpatil Part – VI.

While interacting with the media at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer DDMA Cachar Yubaraj Borthakur said, “The mock drill exercise has helped us a lot. Steps are being taken to prevent flood. Bethukandi dyke will not pose as a problem this time. District administration is fully geared up to tackle any calamities in the district.”

Borthakur further informed that as a part of the mock exercise, a flood report was prepared (Flood Reporting and Information Management System). “As per the report, 691 males, 587 females and 237 children were affected in Cachar revenue circle. 2519 hectares crop land was also affected. A total number of four boats were deployed in which 20 individuals were rescued. We also distributed 0.85kg rice, 0.15kg dal, 0.20kg salt and 0.15l mustard oil,” he added.

As per the report, infrastructure damaged and embankment breached took place at Bethukandi dyke, Berenga Part – III, Karatigram breach, Shimultala, Rongpur, Shimultala RCC Bridge and Udharbond.

All head of offices, Nodal officers and representatives from the State Government departments, Central agencies, Public Sector Undertaking units were present. Also a ‘lesson learnt’ session was conducted, the official informed.