MMUA rolls out in Tinsukia; CM distributes Rs 10,000 to 14,000 SHG women

Tinsukia, Oct 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) in Tinsukia, aiming at women’s economic empowerment and self-reliance.

The distribution ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents and self-help group (SHG) members as Chief Minister handed out cheques to 14,000 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Extending his gratitude to the people of Tinsukia, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of the MMUA goes "far beyond" financial assistance.

“Everyone knows the government is giving Rs 10,000, but if we fail to understand the purpose of this initiative, we will not realise its benefits. That’s why, along with my ministerial colleagues, I am visiting every constituency in Assam to distribute cheques personally and explain how this scheme will empower women in the long run,” Sarma said.

He described the Rs 10,000-support as a first step toward long-term empowerment, assuring that the government will continue to provide institutional and developmental support to help women entrepreneurs expand their ventures.

"All constituencies in Tinsukia will be covered under this scheme by November–December," he assured.

Highlighting the transformation brought about by the SHG movement, Sarma said, “Assam now has close to 40 lakh women involved in nearly 4 lakh SHGs. Earlier, women were largely confined to household duties, but through SHGs, they have taken responsibility for their families and are now significant contributors to household income and local economies.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Sarma remarked, “The Congress said ‘Mama’ will not give the Rs 10,000. But I have fulfilled my promise and I gave everyone the money, and I came here myself to deliver it.”

The Chief Minister responded sharply to Opposition criticism, saying that whenever the government introduces a welfare scheme for women, the Congress rushes to criticise it. He added, “If someone provides support for their own mother, would they criticise it?”

Sarma remarked that their attitude showed how detached they were from the realities of people’s lives.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also visited the residence of Shri Hemanta Gohain, the great-grandchild of Matak Raja Sarbananda Singha and President of the Matak Rajbangsha Unnayan Samiti.

Sarma also paid homage to the Matak dynasty’s legacy, examining historic artefacts including the royal shield, sword and seal once used by Raja Sarbananda Singha.