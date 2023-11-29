‘MLAs can come to our houses with their issues’ Jayanta Mallabaruah amid talks on winter session

Guwahati, Nov 29: Amid the speculations about whether the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held or not, cabinet minister for tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah, made a bizarre comment on Wednesday, asking the opposition MLAs to visit their houses if they have any questions.

Speaking to the media on the speculations, the minister said that the cabinet is always ready to answer their queries, adding that the MLAs are also welcome to call them over the phone.

He said, “The MLAs can reach out to us through media, phone calls, or even visit us in our houses with whatever queries they have. We are always available to answer them and ready to work.”

Further hinting at the unlikeness of holding a winter session of the assembly, the minister said, “As Lok Sabha elections will be held next year, we have to hold a budget session or some similar events ahead of the polls. Since we are going to hold the budget session in February, 2024, this is the time for everyone to work and make preparations.”