MLA urges ULFA-I chief to heed Zubeen Garg’s peace message in 'Roi Roi Binale'

Jorhat, Nov 3: Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has appealed to United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah to reflect on the message conveyed by late cultural icon Zubeen Garg in his final cinematic venture Roi Roi Binale, describing it as a “powerful plea against violence”.

“Through the film Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen da has sent an important message to ULFA-I,” Kurmi said emotionally, after watching the film on Monday.

“In the story, Zubeen da’s character loses his eyesight in a bomb blast; symbolically showing the destruction violence brings. If Paresh Baruah receives and understands this message, it may lead him to reflect deeply and perhaps return to the mainstream,” he added.

Kurmi made the remarks after attending a screening of the film at Eleye Multiplex Cinema Hall in Jorhat, accompanied by his family and residents of his constituency.

Out of affection for the late artiste, Kurmi had booked the entire hall for one of the shows and arranged two buses to ferry local residents to the theatre.

“Zubeen da had asked us to watch this film before his death. Considering his wish and out of deep love and respect for him, I brought everyone here today,” Kurmi said, fighting back tears.

The screening was held under tight security, drawing an emotional crowd of villagers eager to watch Garg’s dream project together.

Before the show began, Kurmi kept one seat vacant in memory of the singer-actor, placing his photograph and floral tributes on it. He said the gesture fulfilled Garg’s wish.

“Through this film, he has left behind many messages. Everything he often said, has been expressed here as his final message,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Roi Roi Binale continues to draw strong crowds across Assam and beyond.

In Garg’s hometown Jorhat, all shows at Eleye Multiplex have been sold out till November 6, reflecting the overwhelming response from fans.

For many in the audience who joined MLA Kurmi at the screening, the experience was deeply emotional; a bittersweet celebration of Garg’s art and enduring legacy.