MLA Mrinal Saikia accuses Jayanta Mallabaruah of spoiling BJP votes

Guwahati, May 16: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of Khumtai legislative constituency, Mrinal Saikia, accused Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah of spoiling the party votes due to his style of talking.

Saikia said that Jayanta’s style of talking has spoiled thousands of BJP votes in the state during the 2024 general elections.

He further appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to advise him to keep his mouth shut regarding party affairs.

Sharing a video of Jayanta speaking on party affairs, MLA Saikia said, “Respected HCM @himantabiswa sir, pl tell @jayanta_malla to keep his mouth shut about party affairs. He should realise by now that his style of talking has already spoiled thousands of @bjp4assam votes in this #election2024.”

In the video, the cabinet minister expressed, “I joined the BJP in 2015 and have served the party for 24 hours since I joined it. Have other party members given the quantity of time I have contributed to the BJP since I joined it? Therefore, your contribution to the party will determine the amount of dedication and commitment you have for the party.”

