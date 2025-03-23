MLA Manoranjan Talukdar denies involvement in viral audio clip, calls it AI-generated

Guwahati, March 23: Amid a controversy surrounding an alleged audio clip in which he is allegedly heard demanding a large sum of money from a purported syndicate member, CPI(M) legislator from Sorbhog, Manoranjan Talukdar, has denied any wrongdoing and questioned the authenticity of the recording.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Talukdar dismissed the allegations, stating that even if the clip was genuine, it did not necessarily imply misconduct.

"Even if the audio is proved to be true, what will happen? Can’t political parties ask for money?" he questioned.

The MLA further stressed on his intent to pursue legal avenues to verify the audio’s authenticity, asserting that it was likely Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated.

“I will definitely go through legal means, through cybercrime, to get the voice verified. I am sure this is an AI-generated voice,” he said.

Despite the allegations, Talukdar reaffirmed his commitment to exposing corruption within the alleged syndicate system. “They can do whatever they want against me; I will stand by the main issue of the syndicate,” he asserted.

Responding to the issue, Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin said that if the matter is raised in the Assembly tomorrow, appropriate action will be considered.

“If this issue comes up in the Assembly, the Speaker will definitely think about it. Commenting on it now would be premature,” Momin said.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora cautioned against singling out individuals or groups, highlighting that the incident should not be viewed as a reflection of the party’s moral standing.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in on the issue, dismissing claims that the clip had been manipulated using AI.

“In today’s digital era, verifying the clip’s authenticity takes only five minutes. If the Speaker asks, I can authenticate it in 10 minutes in the Assembly,” Sarma said during a press briefing in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

In response, Talukdar questioned the validity of the allegations and challenged his critics to present concrete evidence.

“The audio tape has not been presented in the House. Where is the proof of taking money?” he argued.

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes remain on tomorrow Assembly session if the government decides to discuss the issue on the floor of the House.