MLA Kamalakhya faces public ire during Pijush Hazarika's visit in Cachar

Silchar, Jul 21: In an interesting turn of events, North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha faced public ire during the visit of Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who had gone to take stock of the breached dykes along the Indo-Bangla international border in Katigorah constituency on Saturday.

Sources informed that the legislator accompanied the Water Resources Minister during the latter's visit to inspect the condition of the sluice gate at the Boleshwar river when a group of people shouted ‘Go Back’ slogans, and even at one point, the North Karimganj MLA, was allegedly manhandled as well.



It may be recalled that Kamalakhya recently swapped his political affiliations from the Congress party into the BJP and is making claims to get his toe in the scheme of things in the saffron camp.

Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai, and other senior leaders of the district were present alongside the minister during the scuffle.



