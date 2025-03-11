Mixed reactions to budget: CM backs ‘vikas bhi, virasat bhi’ vision, Opposition skeptical

Guwahati, March 11: The Assam Budget 2025-26 laid by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the Legislative Assembly on Monday elicited mixed response from the ruling and opposition parties.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the Budget as a comprehensive roadmap to establish Assam as a frontrunner State and that it has built upon the gains made over the last few years.

"Prime Minster Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' is the foundational premise of this year's Budget. Our Budget, rooted in fiscal discipline, envisages a record capital expenditure of Rs 38,759.18 crore without burdening our citizens and at 85 per cent our Budget utilization is the highest ever," Sarma said.

He said that the Budget would spur household savings and bring a new momentum to Assam's growth story.

"All-round progress of Assam is once again the centrepiece of this year's Budget. From a new satellite for Assam to a Proton Therapy Centre to a dedicated OTT platform, the Assam Budget comes with innovative but realistic schemes. The Budget stands for improving the lives of the downtrodden, prepares Assam for Industry 4.0, and helps unleash the power of our Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti," the Chief Minister said.

"Post Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam is now on the radar of national and international investors for large-ticket projects. We are creating a conducive atmosphere for investors to come and invest in Assam. Infrastructure development across the State remains our priority. We have made generous allotments towards several important projects," he added.

Welcoming the Budget, Asom Gana Parishad President and Minister Atul Bora termed it as a people-centric and welfare Budget. He said that this Budget has touched upon every section of the society and it has the roadmap to improve the lives and livelihood of every one in Assam.

"From students to farmers, cooks to employees, this Budget has an equal vision for everyone. Particularly, the Budget paved the way for preservation and development of indigenous languages, cultures, literatures, sattras, namghars and others. It also advocates for equal rights and dignity for all," Bora said.

However, criticizing the State government over the Budget, Congress leader and former APCC president Ripun Bora said, "The Budget is full with assurances and many other things which are not related to the actual Budget. There is nothing new. Like the last Budget, this time too, most of the expenditure is sought to be managed from loan and GST share."

Bora said the Budget has been prepared relying on others for fund. "This Budget is nothing but to attract voters before the election. It will further increase the burden of loan," he added.

AIUDF general secretary and MLA Dr Rafiqul Islam said that it is a beneficiary-based Budget and there is nothing new about developing the education department.

"The Budget will increase beneficiaries, and that too in a discriminatory manner. The Budget is aimed for the upcoming election," he said.

The AAP's State unit president (in-charge) Dr Bhaben Choudhury said, "The Budget is totally reliant on loans and it is aimed at the upcoming election. What are the sources of income for the State government? The government is again going to take loans and it will increase the burden on the people."

He said that a State cannot sustain for a long time by taking loans. "The Budget avoids reality and has no solution to the State's problems. The Budget proves that the government has failed in managing the State," he said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan termed it as a "beneficiary budget". In a statement, the party leadership said that through the Budget, the BJP government is aiming to garner votes for the upcoming election and the Budget has no relation with the welfare of people.

"The main duty of the government is to prioritize the welfare of people. But this Budget has ignored this duty and gave priority to create vote banks for the ruling party. There is nothing about adequate irrigation across the State, along with flood mitigation, controlling the prices of essential commodities, medicines, construction materials, etc. Similarly, the Budget has nothing to address the issues of ASHAs, Anganwandi workers, casual employees of the Health department and others," the AJP leaders said in a statement.

