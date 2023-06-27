Mixed reactions to 12-hour Barak bandh opposing delimitation

Silchar, June 27: The 12- hour bandh called by the Barak Democratic Front (BDF), Congress and other opposition parties and supported by around 40 organisations in protest against the curtailing of the Assembly seats in Barak Valley from 15 to 13 in the draft delimitation proposed by the Election Commission of India witnessed mixed reactions in Silchar on Tuesday.

While there was a thick deployment of police and paramilitary forces across the district at various points in Silchar town to strike confidence among people to continue their daily chores, a visible section of shops and business establishments kept their shutters down. But the fish and vegetable markets remained open and people thronged to buy essentials. However, interestingly, responding to call by the Kaibarta Unnayan Parishad to oppose the bandh, the e-rickshaws and autorickshaws kept shuttling across Silchar town.

Over 200 protesters including senior leaders of Silchar district Congress committee and leaders from the Left parties staged protest demonstration outside the office of the Cachar Deputy Commissioner. Eventually they were detained and taken away from the spot by police. Protesters were detained in Borkhola and Katigorah constituencies as well.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta while talking to the media said that all the modes of transport were operational and people continued their daily activities effortlessly. He informed that strict vigil was kept across the district while protesters were detained as well.

On the other hand, BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy claimed that people have spontaneously supported the call for the bandh which saw a total success for the larger interest of Barak Valley.