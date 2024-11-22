Misuse of PMAY-G funds alleged in 2 Gaon Panchayats in Dhubri

Dhubri, Nov 22: An alleged scam involving misappropriation of funds released under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) has come to light in the Howrarpar and Motirchar Gaon Panchayats (GPs) of Dhubri district.

The scheme, intended to provide housing for the rural poor, has allegedly been exploited by a section of officials and beneficiaries by adopting fraudulent means.

A public complaint to the additional chief secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam, has stated that in Howrarpar GP, funds were siphoned off by submitting fake photographs of houses without actually carrying out any construction on the ground.

Some genuine beneficiaries have fallen indirect victim to this fraud as they are now being denied assistance under the PMAY-G scheme.

The situation in Motirchar GP is even more alarming with one Mozammel Hoque (ID: AS2672975) being accused of misappropriating funds. Investigations revealed that Hoque applied for assistance under the PMAY-G scheme despite residing in a five-storey building at Khalilpur near Halghora. The fraud has raised serious questions about the monitoring and implementation of the scheme in the district. The complainant has further alleged that Sanjit Bharali, the block development officer (BDO) of Gauripur Development Block, played a key role in the embezzlement of funds meant for the poor.