'Missing’ posters of MP Rakibul Hussain spark curiosity in Dhubri

Dhubri, Oct. 30: In a recent incident, 'missing' posters featuring Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain appeared overnight in various parts of the Dhubri town, sparking debates and fuelling local curiosity.

The posters, anonymously placed in alleyways and main streets, questioned the MP's absence in his constituency during a recent tragedy and instead alleged his involvement in campaign activities for his son, Tanzil Hussain, in Samaguri ahead of the State's upcoming by-election.

The issue stems from the aftermath of a tragic boat accident in the Tipkai river on October 26, which claimed the life of a young girl and left 10 others injured. Many claim MP Hussain neglected to address the affected families in his constituency, focusing instead on his son's campaign efforts. The 'missing' posters hint at public dissatisfaction, alleging that Dhubri's MP has overlooked pressing concerns within the region.

The incident has drawn strong responses from the Dhubri District Congress. Speaking at a press conference held at Rajiv Bhawan, Dhubri District Congress President Abedur Zaman, Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, and other senior Congress officials condemned the posters as 'political mischief'.

According to MLA Sobhan, these posters are part of a smear campaign orchestrated by the BJP factions, allegedly fearing Tanjil Hussain's prospects in Samguri. "People of Dhubri have MP Rakibul Hussain in their hearts," MLA Sobhan stated, dismissing the impact of the posters.

He affirmed the MP's commitment to his constituents and emphasised that such tactics would not sway public sentiment in Dhubri. Congress leaders stressed that MP Hussain remains actively connected to his constituency's needs, denouncing the posters as attempts to mislead the public and distract from the by-election.

With the by-election campaigns intensifying, the incident underscores rising tensions between rival political factions.

