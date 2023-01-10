Missing minor girl from Manipur rescued in Tezpur; Kidnapper held

Imphal, Jan 10: Nearly a month after a 13-year-old girl from Manipur’s Thoubal district went missing, a joint team of Manipur and Assam police reportedly rescued the minor from Tezpur on Sunday.

Last year, a case was filed with the Thoubal women’s police station after a private tutor Thokchom Kenedy, a resident of Khangabok Lamdaibung in Thoubal district lured and kidnapped the minor girl from her residence on December 15. Since then, the police has been on a lookout to their whereabouts.



According to sources report, they were brought to the Thoubal police station on Monday.



While the girl has been reunited with her family members, the private tutor was sent to police custody after he was produced before a local court.



As per sources also said Kenedy has been married and has two children.



A joint action committee (JAC) formed in connection with the case had earlier set January 2 as a deadline, threatening to launch intense agitations across the state.



Dayas Aribam, a coordinator of the JAC, expressed his gratitude to the joint police forces for safely rescuing the grade-eight student girl studying at Khangabok Higher Secondary School in Thoubal.



Aribam further urged the concerned authorities to take legal action against the alleged kidnapper as per the law.

