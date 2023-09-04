Missing minor brothers stabbed to death in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 4: In a gruesome incident, two minor brothers who went missing for two days were stabbed to death in Hailakandi district of Assam.

Both the bodies of the brothers were found on Monday morning in Khujarai Basti.

Speaking to the media, the father of the duo said that his sons went out on Saturday and did not return home since then.

He added that, this morning some people spotted two bodies floating in the nearby water-body. After the bodies were recovered they found several injury marks and suspected that they might have been brutally killed by some miscreants.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem reports. An investigation to ascertain the reason behind the incident is on.