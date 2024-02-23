Missing Mariani girls rescued from Bihar by parents

Jorhat, Feb 23: After ten days of their disappearance, the two missing minor girls from Mariani were rescued by their family members from Bihar on Thursday.

According to sources, the girls who had been missing since February 12 were rescued while they were travelling from Bangalore.

The family members alleged that they received no assistance from the police in rescuing the minor girls.

It may be mentioned that after the news of their disappearance spread on media channels, one of the missing girls contacted her parents to let them know about their whereabouts. She had informed her parents that they were in Kolkata and will be back home on February 21. However, the location from where they had been rescued raises questions about whether they contacted their parents under the pressure of some third person.