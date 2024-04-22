86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Missing man found dead in Assam's Biswanath

By The Assam Tribune
Biswanath, Apr 22: In a shocking incident, a missing man’s body was found in the backyard of a house located in Assam’s Biswanath district on Monday morning.

As per sources, the deceased, identified as Dayal Mandal, was missing for the past 10 days.

The body was found buried behind the house of a person identified as Numal Munda from Sootea.

It may be mentioned that Numal Munda is currently on the run, and the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

