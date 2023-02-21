Missing Hailakandi woman rescued from Bengaluru, 3 held

Hailakandi, Feb 21: A woman from Hailakandi who had been missing since October last, was rescued from Bengaluru, by the Hailakandi police, officials said on Tuesday.

As per sources, police arrested one trafficker Khan Bhai alias Ohab Ali Khan of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru and two persons namely Dipan Ravidas and Bechan Ravidas of Kachudaram village of Cachar district were also arrested in regard to the case.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta while speaking to The Assam Tribune said, "Hailakandi Police Team has arrested a trafficker Khan Bhai a.k.a Ohab Ali Khan of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu from Bangalore with reference to Lala PS Case No. 321/2022 U/S 370 of IPC. The victim lady has also been rescued and follow up action has been initiated".

Officials further revealed that a team of Lakhinagar police outpost led by in charge Bilal Ahmed conducted a search operation at Bengaluru and rescued the victim who belonged to Monacherra village of Hailakandi district.

Police sources informed that earlier the woman fell in love with one Dipan Ravidas through Facebook and they left for Bengaluru with the help of Bechan Ravidas on September 17, 2021 but he allegedly sold her to a person named Khan Bhai in lieu of Rs 40,000. The family members of the woman came to know about the incident and filed an FIR in Lala police station and Lakhinagar police outpost on October 29, 2022 accusing Dipan and Bechan. The relatives of the woman informed that she married a person earlier and separated. But she fell in love with Dipan and left the house with him. According to them, the motive of affairs was to kidnap the woman in Bengaluru for engaging in flash trade. During the rescue operation, the the victim was seven months pregnant, they said.

SP Mahanta said that the further investigation is on and all the arrested persons are being interrogated.