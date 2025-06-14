Missing constable’s body found buried in Sivasagar after 11 months; four held

Charaideo, June 14: Nearly 11 months after police constable Rabirul Hussain went missing, his skeletal remains were recovered on Saturday from a pit behind a residence in Rohdoi Ali village, Sivasagar district.

The discovery marks a chilling conclusion to what police say was a meticulously planned murder orchestrated by his second wife, her two sons, and a close family associate.

Hussain, a constable with the 26th APBN (IR) posted in Mankachar, had travelled to his native village of Habigaon, Nimai Gaon, ahead of Eid in July 2024.

He was last seen on July 27—the day he was supposed to return to duty—but never made it back.

A missing person complaint was initially filed by his second wife, Baby Begum. However, investigators later found inconsistencies in her account.

It was only after Hussain’s first wife approached police in Sivasagar a month and a half later, expressing strong suspicion of foul play, that the case was reopened.

Charaideo Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar said the case had hit a dead end until the fresh complaint from the first wife prompted a re-investigation.

“We restarted the case from scratch using technical surveillance and human intelligence. One by one, we arrested Baby Begum, her sons Idul and Mahfuz, and finally Mukib Ali, the driver who had gone missing," said SP Panesar.

According to police, the second wife's sons had administered sleeping pills to Hussain, after which he was smothered and hacked to death.

The body was buried behind the house of Mukib Ali, a dumper driver who had close ties with the family.

Mukib fled to Chennai after the murder but was tracked down and arrested by Charaideo DSP Aryan Nath.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led police to the burial site, bringing the long-drawn investigation to a breakthrough.

The constable’s first wife, devastated by the turn of events, recounted the brutal details revealed during the probe.

“My husband came home for Eid. When he was ready to return, they stopped him with excuses. They never intended to let him leave alive. The younger son gave him seven sleeping pills. When he was unconscious, they killed him,” she said.

The skeletal remains have been sent for forensic analysis and post-mortem to confirm identity and aid in reconstructing the sequence of events.

Police are now moving ahead with charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.