Missing Assam youth abducted by Naga miscreants found

Guwahati, August 9: The Assam youth allegedly abducted by some Naga miscreants was handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday night.

The youth has been identified as Babu Gogoi who was allegedly abducted by some Naga miscreants from Torani Indrapur in Merapani area.

The victim was handed over to the CRPF on the border late at night.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when Babu had halted the butcher of livestock of the Assamese people along the border following which the Naga miscreants allegedly physically attacked and kidnapped him.