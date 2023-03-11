Miscreants vandalise tea plantation in Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, March 11: A newly developed tea plantation of a small tea grower was vandalised in Lakhimpur district by a group of miscreants. The incident took place at Hechamra in Badhakara under Bogeenadi Police Station of the district on Thursday night.

As per sources, newly planted tea saplings were uprooted, tore down and burnt by a group of 30-40 men. Police was immediately informed about the incident and by the time they arrived at the site, the plantation was complete destroyed and the miscreants left the place.

The plantation belonged to one Biju Chutia, a small tea farmer and entrepreneur from Baginadi who said that he had planted tea seedlings on about seven bighas of land a few days ago. He informed that he has planted some 25,000-30,000 tea seedlings on the land and 5,000-6,000 seedlings are stored for planting.



The caretaker of the plantation has identified some of the miscreants as Neelakanta Chungkrand, Bidya Singh Chungkrang, Khargeswar Bashing, Debajeet Pegu, Katiram Chungkrang, Kuku Chungkrang and Rana Narah. Accordingly, cases were filed against them at Bogeenadi Police Station. However, no arrests have been made so far.