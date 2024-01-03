Miscreants vandalise CPI(M) office in Dhekiajuli

Sonitpur, Jan 3: The local committee office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) in Barsala, Dhekiajuli came under attack by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday.

Miscreants broke open the door of the office and ransacked the office furniture.



Meanwhile, the party has already lodged an FIR at Dhekiajuli police station on January 2. Amitabh Choudhary, a member of the party's Sonitpur district secretary's board, informed that the miscreants had torn the party flag in front of the office.



Maneswar Boro, the party's Sonitpur district secretary, told reporters, "It is believed that the attack was politically motivated. Boro said that the struggle of the CPI (M) for the protection of the rights of the poor and common people of the region could not be tolerated by a section, following which the party office was attacked."

