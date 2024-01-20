Miscreants vandalise ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ banners in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Jan 20: As Congress progresses with their campaign, the party claimed that certain miscreants damaged banners and posters promoting its ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is currently in its third day, traversing through various areas of Lakhimpur district, including the town of North Lakhimpur. Following this route, it is set to enter Arunachal Pradesh later today.

The party released a video showing individuals allegedly removing posters featuring Congress leaders’ photos in North Lakhimpur town during the night of January 19.

Senior Congress Spokesperson Joy Prakash Das has accused a group of BJP workers of being involved in the reprehensible act.

“When we were in power, we respected BJP. When we were in power, Modi came here and gave speech in Gogamukh. When we were in power, Rajnath Singh came in Gerukamukh and gave dharna. But today, during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, they are fearing us. Especially, the incident which took place last night, few of our youth Congress leaders were attacked, cars vandalised, additionally, posters and banners were torn off. Such kind of environment was never witnessed earlier. Since the time Lakhimpur district was formed, such a situation has never taken place," said Joy Prakash Das while speaking to the media.

Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, while addressing the issue, said, “This is very unfortunate that we had to witness vandalism at a culturally rich place like Lakhimpur. We take pride in saying that Padmanath, first president of Assam Sahitya Sabha, was born here, and noted litterateur and think tank of Assam, Homen Borgohain's birthplace is Lakhimpur town. And I see people with intolerance in Lakhimpur town. What is the need for doing this kind of vandalism when one political party is putting up posters to welcome their leader, who is doing a pad yatra for justice? If we cannot tolerate another political party, how will democracy survive? I think some people have shown intolerance towards democratic rights.”