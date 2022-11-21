Miscreants steal Rs 4.5 lakh cash from donation box of 4 mosques in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 21: Unidentified miscreants burgled cash from donation box of four mosques situated at Kumliya in Biswanath Chariali.

As per sources, the miscreants barged into four mosques on the same night and the cash was stolen from the donation box that was kept for the construction of the mosques.

According to locals, a total of Rs 4.5 lakh cash was stolen from the four mosques. The incident came to light in the morning when people witnessed that the lock of the donation box was broken. Tools like iron rod and hammer which were supposedly used to break the donation box was also recovered near the box.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

A few days ago, burglaries had also taken place in a temple in the area. Therefore, the local people demanded the Biswanath Chariali police to identify and arrest those involved in the theft at the earliest.