Miscreants shoot youth in Jorhat; Victim hospitalized

Guwahati, Oct 11: In an unfortunate incident that unfolded in Lichubari area of Jorhat in Assam on Wednesday, a shooting occurred, resulting in injury to a young man identified as Basanta Das.

The incident took place while Das was in his four-wheeler, and he was targeted by two individuals in another vehicle.

The assailants opened fire, and Das sustained a gunshot wound to the lower part of his face. He was rushed to Jorhat Medical College for medical attention, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, though at this time, specific details regarding the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.