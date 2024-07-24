Miscreants loot over Rs 4 lakhs from oil depot manager in Nagaon

Raha, Jul 24: In a daring daylight heist, some unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 4 lakhs and 12 thousands from the manager of a petrol pump after threatening him with sharp weapons in Nagaon on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in the Kachamari area of Nagaon.



As per sources, the manager, Biswajit Deka, of Krishna Filling Station located in Jarabari, Barapujia, went to deposit the cash in a bank in Nagaon when four motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted the manager, who was on his motorcycle, and snatched the bag full of money from him.



"I was on my way to Nagaon with the cash, riding my motorcycle. Suddenly, my phone started ringing, and I stopped my bike for a while. Then, four miscreants who came in two motorcycles threatened me with sharp weapons and then took the bag containing the cash and fled the spot," the manager said.



When the incident came to light, the owner of the oil depot, Krishnamoni Nath, who is also an Assamese singer, immediately informed the police about the robbery.



On being informed, senior police officers, including Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

