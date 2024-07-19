Miscreants kill youth in Jorhat, dead body exhumed from grave

Jorhat, Jul: In a sensational incident, a youth was allegedly killed by a group of miscreants in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to the parents, the victim was attacked by a group of men right in front of their eyes on June 30.

The victim, identified as Vinod Nayak, aged 30, sustained serious injuries, and later succumbed to his injuries on July 17.



Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged an FIR against the seven miscreants in connection with the case.



Based on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation into the matter, and in order to understand the matter, the authorities, in the presence of a magistrate, exhumed the body from the grave for a post-mortem.

