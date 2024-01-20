Miscreants attack forest range officer in Assam’s Chirang

Guwahati, Jan 20: A forest range officer sustained injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants in Assam’s Chirang district on Friday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Odalguri in Chirang-Ripu Reserved Forest, where a group of miscreants damaged the official vehicle of the range officer and attacked him.

The range officer sustained injuries and is under medical care in a private hospital in Bongaigaon.

The Chirang Divisional Forest Officer, Brahma Nanda Patiri, said that the anti-encroachment drive against forest dwellers who had settled in the forest area after 2005 will continue.

He further informed that the police have initiated action against the miscreants who attacked the forest range officer.