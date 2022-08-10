Miscreants attack cows in dairy farm near inter-state boundary in Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Aug 10: Six hybrid cows were brutally stabbed with sharp weapons in a dairy farm near the inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh in Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place at the dairy farm of one Bijay Bhuyan in Pathali Pahar on the Assam-Arunachal border in Lakhimpur district in the early hours of Tuesday. Bhuyan found that the entire cow shed of his farm was under a pool of blood on Tuesday morning and saw two of his heifers were already dead. Bhuyan told the press that the condition of the remaining four cows were very critical and had bleak chances of survival as their injuries were very grave.

It is not clear who was behind the attack, but it was believed that miscreants across the boundary had committed the crime. Continued boundary disputes and regular skirmishes have been attributed to the reason behind the attack.

In another incident a farmer lost his wife along with his ploughing cattle in the district on Tuesday morning when a lightning struck them. The tragedy occurred in Bhukala Basti near Seajuli Tea Estate under Bogeenadi Police Station when one Chunu Rowtia was struck with a lightning bolt while he was ploughing his paddy field. Rowtia died instantly along with cattle of his plough in that incident. Another person Jagannath Rowitia, who was also working along with Chunu was also severely injured in that disaster.