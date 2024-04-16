Mira Borthakur to file nomination for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat

Guwahati, April 16: Congress candidate Mira Borthakur will be submitting her nomination for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat today.

An event held at Rajiv Bhawan witnessed a sizable gathering of Congress workers, all rallying behind Borthakur in her bid for parliamentary representation.

Accompanying Borthakur were notable figures from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), including Alka Lamba, the AICC Mahila Morcha President, along with several other state Congress leaders and party workers.

Leaders of the opposition unity forum were also present.

Borthakur will be contesting against BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voting in Guwahati will begin in third phase on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 along with the rest of the country.