Assam

Minor trafficked from Nepal rescued in Silchar

By Staff Correspondent
Silchar, Feb 5: A minor girl from Nepal who was trafficked to Silchar has been rescued by Cachar police.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Saturday that the minor girl was rescued from a house in Meherpur area and has been kept under care of an NGO.

"The minor girl was trafficked and brought here. The person who had trafficked her has been arrested by Nepal Police and we are in constant touch with the authorities in Nepal. We are investigating the case and the girl has been kept under care of a local NGO," the SP said.




