Minor struggling to survive after electrocution in Umrangso; APDCL’s negligence questioned

Haflong, April 28: The condition of three-year-old Joyverin Engleng has been deteriorating since there has been no positive response from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in regard to extending support for the treatment of the minor.

The tragic incident took place on April 2, 2023 when Joyvin Engleng, son of Babul Lyngdoh Engleng and Purnima of 8 Kilo Dharamnagar in Umrangso unaware of the transformer kept on the ground without proper fencing was electrocuted. He suffered severe injuries.

As the parents are not in a position to treat their child outside Umrangso, they approached the SDO, APDCL for help but their request fell into deaf ears as no help was offered to them. Meanwhile, the condition of the child is deteriorating with every passing day and his hands are impacted badly.

The helpless condition of the parents compelled many people of Umrangso to come forward who made fervent appeal to the Government and APDCL authorities to extend support for the better treatment of the child since the negligence on the part of APDCL led to the incident.

Many opined that if the transformer installed two years ago was not left on the ground by the APDCL employees without any maintenance the child would not have been electrocuted. He is now fighting for his life.

They also held APDCL responsible for the incident and demanded appropriate compensation and also better treatment to the victim child.