Minor scuffle turns fatal: Student dies in Sipajhar, probe underway

Mangaldoi, Sept 23: Sensation prevails in the Deomornoi-Mahaliapara area of Darrang district after a teenage student of a school accidently died in a clash with a senior student.

The incident occurred on Monday at Padum Pukhuri High School in Sipajhar.

Reportedly, a 10th standard student, with the help of three of his classmates, took the victim away from his class and then beat him during the gap period between the first and second classes.

The student sustained grievous injuries during the brutal attack, following which he was rushed to the Deomornoi hospital, and then later he was referred to the Mangaldai civil hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Additional SP (Crime), Darrang, Rosy Talukdar rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that there was no major reason for the clash. On Sunday afternoon, there was an incident of altercation between two groups of students near Padum Pukhuri. However, the actual picture will come to light only after completion of the investigation,” Talukdar told The Assam Tribune.

The police have detained the four accused students of Class X for interrogation, while one of them has stated to have confessed his direct involvement.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, who is currently in a state of shock after losing his son, accused the school authorities for their negligence and for not taking proper care.