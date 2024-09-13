Minor girl rescued from forced child marriage in Dhubri

Dhubri, Sept 13: The Dhubri Police rescued a minor girl from being forced into child marriage on Wednesday night.

In response to a complaint filed by the victim’s father revealing a terrifying ordeal, the Dhubri Police launched an operation late on Wednesday night.

As per the complaint, the minor girl was abducted by a man named Akikul Mondal, son of Abdullah Mondal, a resident of Majerchar Part-I. Akibul, intending to marry against her will.

For days, the family of the accused had allegedly threatened the father with dire consequences, preventing him from seeking help. However, the father sought police intervention late Wednesday night after his daughter was abducted.

The Dhubri Police, recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, sprang into action immediately. Within a few hours, they were able to trace the girl in Majerchar Village, bringing her safely back to her family.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. So far, no arrests have been made, sources informed.

Earlier on August 29, the Assam Assembly had passed the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which abolishes the Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935 and the Assam Repealing Ordinance of 2024.

The new law, once approved by the Governor, will make it mandatory for all Muslim marriages and divorces in the state to be registered with the government, effectively ending the cleric-led “qazi” system.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had highlighted that the bill is a crucial step in the government's broader objective to eradicate child marriage, empower women and ensure that all marriages, regardless of religion, are registered officially with the state.