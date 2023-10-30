85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Minor girl raped in Assam's Kokrajhar, accused held

By The Assam Tribune
Minor girl raped in Assams Kokrajhar, accused held
Guwahati, Oct 30: An incident of alleged sexual assault has emerged in Kokrajhar district of Assam, involving a minor girl.

The victim, reportedly a 16-year-old, was allegedly drugged and raped by the accused.

In a recent development, the authorities apprehended the accused, identified as Anowar Hussain, last night.

Subsequently, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at the Kokrajhar police station. The victim has undergone a medical examination, which confirmed her ordeal as a case of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the accused, Anowar Hussain, was admitted to a local hospital in Kokrajhar due to reported health issues.

The All Adivasi Students Association (AASA) has voiced its demand for stringent action against the alleged perpetrator.

The Assam Tribune


